Christmas Decorations Stolen From Valencia Residences

Authorities on Thursday sought the public's help to identify suspects caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations from Valencia yards.

The crime happened on midnight Friday. A man was seen getting out of an SUV after it pulls up to a home in the 27900 block of Skycrest Circle.

In the footage, which was posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station's Facebook page, the man returns to the vehicle holding Christmas decorations. He places the items in the back seat of the vehicle before driving off.

Authorities said that a similar theft was reported on the same street minutes later. A resident said she saw two men running toward the street, with one dragging her inflatable "Elf on the Shelf" decoration that had been on her front yard.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 661-255-1121, ext. 5146, or to submit anonymous tips to www.LACrimeStoppers.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477.