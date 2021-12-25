A fire damaged a South Los Angeles neighborhood barbecue restaurant on Christmas night.

The fire was reported at 6:52 p.m. at Woody's BBQ on West Florence Avenue in Manchester Square, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. Video from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing from the 2,500-square-foot building when firefighters arrived, City News Service reported.

Firefighters had trouble forcing entry into the burning building, Stewart said.

"Once they made entry, they were able to quickly locate the seat of the fire and 31 firefighters extinguished the fire in 18 minutes with no injuries reported," she said.

Firefighters also prevented the flames from reaching the attic, she said.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, Stewart said. The cause was under investigation.

Woody's opened its first of four Los Angeles locations in 1975 on West Slauson Avenue.