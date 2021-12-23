What to Know Dreaming of a wet Christmas? You'll like this forecast.

It's going to be a cold, wet and snowy holiday weekend.

More rain was expected throughout the region Saturday.

The second in a series of holiday week storms brought a gift for anyone dreaming of a wet Christmas in Southern California.

Steady rain pushed into the region from the central California coast. The heaviest rain is expected Saturday night.

The system will move through the region fairly quickly, with just lingering snow showers on the north facing mountain slopes by Sunday morning.

The storm is expected to be colder but less moist than the system that hit the area Thursday and Friday, which dropped between 1.5 and 3 inches.

Saturday's rain will produce between .5 and 1 inches for most areas, with up to 1.5 inches in favored foothill/mountain locations. In the mountains, a winter storm warning was issued from 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

The snow level was expected to get as low as 3,500 feet, with 6 to 12 inches of snow expected above 5,000 feet. Saturday's high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s, with lows dropping into and 30s in some valley and mountains areas, and the high 20s in the Antelope Valley.

Wind gusts of up to 45 miles an hour are expected in the mountains and high desert.

Holiday Travel Forecast

The window of opportunity closed quickly for drivers as the West Coast storm pounded Northern California with rain and dumped heavy snow in the mountains, making travel difficult throughout the state.

Travel, especially through high passes, is turning into a mess due to the steady and multiple rounds of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds. Winter storm warnings were in effect in sections of the Sierra Nevada and will last through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Chain requirements were already in effect for vehicles on some stretches of routes through the Sierra, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The Bigger Picture for California's December Weather

In October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that a the Pacific Ocean was showing signs of a new La Nina, the flip side of the El Nino ocean-warming pattern, that tends to cause changes in weather worldwide.

Forecasters said much of California would have a 33% to 50% chance of below-normal precipitation, while only the state's far northern tier had equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation.

But the storm track has trended farther south than is usual during La Ninas. After a series of mid-December tempests, California's overall snow-water equivalent — a measurement of how much water is in the snowpack — jumped from 19% of normal to date on Dec. 10 to 76% of normal on Dec. 17, according to the latest U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook.

While the current wet trend is positive, it is too early to know if it will last through January and February. The snowpack normally doesn't reach its maximum until April and last spring there was minimal runoff because much of the water was absorbed by the drought-parched landscape.