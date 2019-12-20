missing

‘Christmas Miracle’: Missing Man With Dementia Reunites With Family

The family says CHP officers dropped Douglas James and his dog, Teddy Bear, at an ARCO gas station in Torrance — 12 miles from their home in South Los Angeles

By Beverly White

A father and son reunited Friday night at a Los Angeles Police station where sheriff's deputies delivered Douglas James.

Family members were amazed that the 62-year-old man survived days and nights in the system and the streets.

"I'm better than good. I'm great," said son Donte James. "This is the best present I could have for Christmas."

Douglas James' family held a news conference about his disappearance, blaming the California Highway Patrol for arresting his twin Donald on Nov. 5 for DUI while leaving a Torrance gas station 12 miles from home.

His twin feared he'd never see him again.

"I want to thank everybody help put in, bring him home," his brother said.

Added Douglas James: "God is good to me. That's the best I can say."

Two days ago Pasadena police detained Douglas for vagrancy then realized he was the missing man and transferred him to the sheriff's department.

Douglas recalls his time in shelters and in jail.

His son believes public transit also kept him safe.

"If he doesn't know how to get home he'll ride the bus up and down. Up & down. I’m told that’s what he did.”

His priority now is resuming his routine with family by his side.

