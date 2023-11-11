Citadel Outlets

Christmas tree dazzles Citadel Outlets shoppers, brings in holiday cheer

By Karla Rendon

A massive Christmas tree is now illuminating the Citadel Outlets after it was ceremoniously lit up on Saturday before a crowd.

Shoppers were dazzled by the 115-foot tree at the Commerce shopping plaza during its 22nd annual Tree Lighting Concert, which featured performances by Pentatonix, Futurepop and Nayah Damasen.

The yuletide centerpiece was cut from Mount Shasta and boasts a whopping 18,000 LED lights and 10,000 ornaments, according to a Citadel representative. Those who couldn’t be in attendance for the ceremony can still enjoy the bright tree each night through the holidays, as well as the plaza’s daily snowy nights show.

