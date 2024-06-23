South LA

CicLAvia held on long stretch of Western Avenue in South LA

The festivals are designed by city officials to encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other non-motorized modes of transport.

By City News Service

The third full-scale CicLAvia event of 2024 is being held Sunday in South Los Angeles, where 5 miles of Western Avenue will be closed to motorized vehicles.

The 53rd in the series of street festivals that began in 2010 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Western and Exposition Boulevard south to Western and Century Boulevard.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Streets will be reserved for bicyclists, runners, skaters and pedestrians. Neighborhoods along the route include Vermont Square, Harvard Park, Chesterfield Square, Exposition Park and King Estates.    

The event features four "hubs" with special activities, programs, at 3774 S. Western Ave., 5150 Western Ave., 7403 S. Western Ave. and 9830 S. Western Ave.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The festivals are designed by city officials to encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other non-motorized modes of transport.

Six full-scale festivals are scheduled for 2024, along with smaller “CicLAminis” such as the one planned for Lincoln Heights on Sept. 15. The next full CicLAvia after Sunday's event will be held on Aug. 18 in East and West Hollywood.

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us