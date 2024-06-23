CicLAvia held on long stretch of Western Avenue in South LA

The third full-scale CicLAvia event of 2024 is being held Sunday in South Los Angeles, where 5 miles of Western Avenue will be closed to motorized vehicles.

The 53rd in the series of street festivals that began in 2010 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Western and Exposition Boulevard south to Western and Century Boulevard.

Streets will be reserved for bicyclists, runners, skaters and pedestrians. Neighborhoods along the route include Vermont Square, Harvard Park, Chesterfield Square, Exposition Park and King Estates.

The event features four "hubs" with special activities, programs, at 3774 S. Western Ave., 5150 Western Ave., 7403 S. Western Ave. and 9830 S. Western Ave.

The festivals are designed by city officials to encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other non-motorized modes of transport.

Six full-scale festivals are scheduled for 2024, along with smaller “CicLAminis” such as the one planned for Lincoln Heights on Sept. 15. The next full CicLAvia after Sunday's event will be held on Aug. 18 in East and West Hollywood.