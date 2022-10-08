CicLAvia Returns to ‘Heart of LA' on Sunday

Seven miles of streets in downtown Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles Sunday for another CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of transport.

CicLAvia-Heart of LA will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and is centered in a Grand Park hub, where activities will include live music and theater, art installations, arts and crafts, pop-up shops, yoga classes and

family and children's activities.

Other hubs are in Echo Park, Mariachi Plaza, Chinatown and Sixth Street.

Motorized vehicles are prohibited, but people are permitted to walk, bike, skate or otherwise traverse the route. Only people-powered equipment will be allowed -- so no electric vehicles such as scooters or hoverboards.

A kickoff news conference will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Grand Park featuring remarks from Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, and City Council members Kevin de León and Mitch O'Farrell.

CicLAvia events have been held across Los Angeles since 2010. They are designed to reconnect residents with their neighbors and community, while supporting local businesses and encouraging healthy outdoor activities.

The final CicLAvia of 2022 is scheduled for Dec. 4 in South Los Angeles.

More information is available at www.ciclavia.org.