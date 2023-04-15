Ciclavia

CicLAvia Returns to Los Angeles on Sunday

By City News Service

Getty Images

Four miles of streets in the mid-city and Pico-Union areas will be closed to vehicles Sunday for the year's second CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of transport.

CicLAvia-Mid City Meets Pico Union will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The route extends east from Hoover Street and Venice Boulevard to Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue to the west. 

  • Hubs will be at the following locations:
  • Mid City Hub, 4853 W. Washington Blvd.;
  • Arlington Heights Hub, 3306 Venice Blvd.
  • Pico Union Hub, 1450 Venice Blvd.

All hubs will have free water stations and restrooms, first-aid stations, bike parking, free pedicabs and bike repair and food trucks. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Motorized vehicles are prohibited along the route, but people are permitted to walk, bike, skate or otherwise traverse the route. Only people-powered equipment will be allowed -- so no electric vehicles such as scooters or hoverboards.

A kickoff news conference will be held at 8:30 a.m. at 3306 Venice Blvd., featuring City Councilwomen Eunisses Hernandez and Heather Hutt, plus representatives of L.A. Metro and the L.A. Department of Transportation. 

CicLAvia events have been held across Los Angeles since 2010. They are designed to reconnect residents with their neighbors and community, while supporting local businesses and encouraging healthy outdoor activities. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Dodgers 30 mins ago

Dodgers Walk Off Cubs 2-1 For 8th Straight Victory on Jackie Robinson Day

Kamala Harris 2 hours ago

LA's Reproductive Rights March Draws VP Kamala Harris, LA Mayor Karen Bass

This year's previous CicLAvia event was held in February in the San Fernando Valley.More information is available at www.ciclavia.org.

This article tagged under:

Ciclavia
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us