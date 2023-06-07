One person trapped after cinder block wall collapses in Pacoima

Firefighter crews are working to free a person that is trapped after a cinder block wall collapsed in Pacoima Wednesday.

Authorities received calls around 8:47 a.m. that there were two construction workers involved in a wall collapse on Glenoaks Boulevard.

According to the LAFD, one person was not trapped but was transported to the hospital after experiencing back pain. One person is still trapped and is conscious as crews are working to free them from the rubble.

The Urban Search and Rescue Unit are using the "jaws of life" to try and gain access to the individual. Since the person is still alive and awake the crews are trying to maintain contact with them.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It is unclear how the wall collapsed.

Refresh story for updates.