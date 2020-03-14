Reno

Circus Circus Sued Over 2019 Brutal Beating Death of Moreno Valley Woman

By Associated Press

The husband of a California woman who was found beaten to death at a Nevada casino is suing the hotel and casino.

An attorney for Robert Morris filed the lawsuit in Washoe County District Court in connection with the death of 37-year-old Amber Morris, the Reno Gazette-Journal reports.

Morris, of Moreno Valley, California, died of blunt force trauma to her face and head in July 2019. According to an affidavit, her body was discovered lying half-naked near the door of a Circus Circus Reno hotel room.

An autopsy found she was strangled, and her face had been stomped on, causing bleeding in her brain.

Tevin Raeshaun Johnson, 22, was arrested the following day on an open murder charge. He pleaded not guilty and is facing trial in November.

Morris was staying with her sister at the hotel while her husband finished his contracted work at the Tesla Gigafactory, east of Sparks, Nevada.

The lawsuit alleges that Circus Circus Reno failed to provide adequate security to hotel guests.

Sara Robbins, a publicist for The Row — which encompasses Circus Circus, Silver Legacy, and the Eldorado — declined to comment.

Morris and his attorney are asking for an excess of $15,000 in damages. That also includes damages for past medical and funeral expenses, attorney fees and for costs accrued from the lawsuit.

