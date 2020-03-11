coronavirus

City Council Cancels Committee Meetings for March, Limits Full Council Meetings Due to Coronavirus

By City News Service

Responding to the coronavirus, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez Wednesday canceled all committee meetings for the rest of the month, and also limited the full council to meeting only on Tuesdays during March.

In a letter to her council colleagues, Martinez said the action is being taken "in order to conduct our city business with utmost caution" in response to the coronavirus.

The full council normally meets three times a week -- on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Under Martinez's direction, however, the council this month will meet only on March 17, 24 and 31.

She said all council honorary presentations have been canceled for the rest of the month, and she asked that the number of city staff be limited in the Council Chamber during meetings.

Martinez said the council will receive an update from city and county staff during next Tuesday's meeting on the response to the coronavirus locally.

"If you haven't already, I ask that you consider rescheduling any large-scale events in your district and curtail field staff's attendance at any large-scale events or meetings," she wrote in her letter to council members.

"For our purposes, we have the people's business to carry on and we are trying to do that while minimizing risk and exposure for all."

