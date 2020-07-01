parking

City Council Puts Parking Enforcement in Reverse

The LA City Council filed an emergency motion Wednesday directing the department to not enforce certain violations.

By City News Service

meter maid giving tickets to cars along road
NBCLA

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to continue to refrain from enforcing certain parking rules through the month of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Transportation (LADOT) announced last week it would begin enforcing certain parking violations starting Monday. But on Wednesday, the council's emergency motion directed the department to not enforce violations related to residential street sweeping, peak/rush-hour and anti-gridlock zone restrictions, abandoned vehicles (72-hour rule), expired registrations and loading zones (white curb) within a 10-minute grace period.

LADOT will also continue to allow relaxed enforcement for "No Overnight/Oversized Vehicle'' parking zones and vehicles with recently expired Preferential Parking Permits.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Beverly Hills 6 mins ago

Beverly Hills Doctor and Companion Charged in Alleged $52 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme, Held on $52 Million Bail

COVID-19 1 hour ago

‘No Mask, No Service' Should Be Policy for Businesses in LA, Mayor Says

The City Council also voted to waive any parking citations issued in July for those violations.

In addition, the payment due date for existing citations will be extended until Aug. 1, and late payment penalties on existing citations will be delayed until Aug. 1.

People who can document that they are unemployed are eligible to have late penalties waived if they pay the base citation by the end of the 2020 calendar year, according to LADOT officials.

Those who want to fill out an "unemployment waiver'' can contact LADOT's customer care hotline at 866-561-9742. People who have experienced financial hardship are eligible for a payment plan and can contact LADOT at the same number.

All other parking enforcement categories will continue to be enforced
as they have been throughout the Safer at Home order. These categories include metered parking, time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit, posted time limits in residential and commercial areas, all posted temporary "No Parking'' signs, vehicles that block emergency access - such as alleyways and fire hydrants - colored curb zones and parking restrictions for city-owned lots.

In addition, LADOT will continue to provide free temporary pick-up zone parking signs for eligible retail and food service providers. Businesses can apply for a pick-up zone on the LADOT website, ladot.lacity.org.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

parkingLA City CouncilLADOT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us