City Hall, Staples Center to Be Lit up for Overdose Awareness Day

Los Angeles City Hall and Staples Center will be lit up in purple Monday night to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day which seeks to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug- related death.

The day also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of drug overdose.

"No family is immune to the devastation of drug addiction and far too many suffer the heartbreak of losing loved ones to overdose," said Councilman Paul Koretz, who introduced the motion to turn the lights purple in partnership with the nonprofit organization Moms Against Drugs.

"Addiction and overdose effect people of all races, religions and socioeconomic status. Particularly during the coronavirus pandemic when so many are isolated, scared and lonely, lighting up Los Angeles City Hall purple should serve as a beacon of love and support for families and friends, and those fighting addiction, that you are not alone and that help is available."

Beverly Hills City Hall will also be lit up in purple Monday night to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day.