A week after NBC Los Angeles first reported an RV parking lot taken over by the unhoused in City of Industry, signs of progress began to show Monday as cleanup work continued under the supervision of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed fewer RVs at the parking lot on Gale Avenue near Azusa Avenue showed about three dozen RVs, compared to some 80 trailers when NBCLA’s cameras first shot the lot on March 24.

While there were still piles of trash on the lot on Monday, a lot of them, including a broken car that had been tagged and surrounded by garbage, appeared to have been removed.

Uniformed deputies from the LA County Sheriff’s Department were also seen near the RV lot.

Here’s the timeline of the developments from the City of Industry encampment.



Morning of March 24

As NBCLA first reports on the conditions inside and near the RV parking lot that has been taken over by the homeless, many of the RVs were damaged or destroyed.

Evening of March 24

City of Industry tells NBCLA that it’s been working “diligently” with the owners of the lot and the owner of Black Series RVs that are parked in the lot. City officials also confirmed there was a trespass dispute between the property owners and a private party.

March 25

Another fire breaks out at the trailer storage lot. The fire came from one of the trailers.

March 26

The City of Industry Sheriff’s Station said it’s formulating a plan for a cleanup, saying and clearing out will begin within a week.

Evening of March 26

The Sheriff’s Department confirms the eviction process has begun.

March 28

The homeless outreach team from the Sheriff’s Department is trying to help people find housing alternatives as cleanup continues.

March 31

The owner of Black Series RV, which has been using the lot since 2021 for storage, says trespassers began stealing parts in February 2024 until they eventually stole and moved into the RVs.