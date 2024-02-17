City of LA braces for second February storm

The city of Los Angeles outlined preparations Saturday for the approaching storm, which is forecast to drop bursts of moderate to heavy rain on already soggy Southern California in the coming week.

Mayor Karen Bass reported on the city's comprehensive measures in place to manage the effects of the winter storm.

"We have been working diligently to recover from the storm that hit us earlier this month by covering potholes, protecting saturated land and more. Now, we must remain prepared for the additional rainfall coming to Los Angeles in the coming days," Bass said.

"Our region has seen significant rainfall in recent weeks, which puts us at an increased risk of additional mudslides and power outages, so Angelenos, please stay prepared and stay off of the roads during the rain," the mayor said. "We know the severe impact that weather can have on our roads and communities, and we are making sure Los Angeles is prepared and informed on behalf of our residents, including the unhoused Angelenos living on our streets, to get through this storm.''

To help more unhoused people get out of the rain, the Mayor's Office of Housing and Homelessness Solutions will make more hotel vouchers available than previously planned, and outreach workers began late this week to offer help with a particular focus on areas such as the Los Angeles River and Sepulveda Basin, where there is extreme flooding, Bass said. People who need to access services can dial 211.

The Department of Water and Power, police and fire departments were preparing to respond to flooding, mudslides, downed power lines, fallen trees and lightning strikes. The department warned people to use caution around downed or dangling wires or poles and always assume they are live, and to avoid touching them. People were urged to call 911 to report down or dangling wires.

The Department of Building and Safety conducted grading assessments on mudslide-prone private property to identify risks and prepare with owners to manage mud and debris while city crews have installed sandbags and K-rails as needed, Bass said.

L.A. Animal Services had rescue teams ready to help evacuate and rescue animals. Pet owners were encouraged to make sure pets are inside during heavy rainfall, they are micro-chipped and wearing ID tags.

Life-threatening emergencies can be reported through 911. Angelenos can request help with less-urgent roadway flooding, tree limbs blocking roadways or mudslides by dialing 311 or by going online. People who want to receive local alerts about roadway closures, flooding and other storm impacts can register for NotifyLA.