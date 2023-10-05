City of LA gets $19 million to fund turf replacement program

The city of Los Angeles today received more than $19 million in state grant money for climate resilience projects, including the Department of Water and Power's turf replacement program that will pay for free yard transformations in underserved communities.

During a news conference in the Harbor Area in Council District 15, mayor Karen Bass, alongside city leaders and local water officials, received the check from the California Department of Water Resources. About $14.6 million will fund the turf replacement program, while the remaining funds will support construction of the Dominguez Gap Recycled Water Project in the city of Wilmington.

According to Martin Adams, DWP general manager and chief engineer, possibly more than 2,500 properties will benefit from the department's turf replacement program, which is launching early next year.

The program will offer a rebate to single-family homeowners in L.A.'s disadvantaged communities to replace their lawns with water-efficient

landscapes installed by professional landscapers under contract with DWP.

“With climate change, and the likelihood of recurring droughts and the growth of this great city, we know that we have to do more,'' said Councilman Tim McOsker, who represents the 15th District.

Bass applauded the funding and recognized the money will be used to support green efforts in the city.

“We've had a wet year, but we know that droughts will be coming back,” she said. “We believe that we could probably find 2,000 to 3,000 households to transition from a traditional lawn to drought resistant plants.”

DWP will finalize details for its turf replacement program in the future, and the department encourages its customers to keep watch on their bills to participate in the program. More information will be released in the

coming months.