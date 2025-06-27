The city of Los Angeles has until Friday to turn over documentations and communication records related to anti-deportation protests to the U.S. House of Representatives as a congressional committee launched an investigation into Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass.

After House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer is investigating Newsom and Bass’ handling of demonstrations that began to break out on June 6 following public immigration enforcement operations and arrests.

Comer, a Republican congressman from Kentucky, sent a letter to the two Democratic leaders on June 13, alleging the city was unable to put a stop to violence and looting by protesters while hindering the federal government’s deportation policy.

“Governor Gavin Newsom and yourself have protested President Trump’s action to quell the violence caused by the rioters in Los Angeles, even resorting to falsely blaming him for the actions of violent rioters,” Comer said to Mayor Bass in the letter.

The committee requested that Newsom and Bass hand over all documents and communications related to the demonstrations among their two offices, state law enforcement, local law enforcement and federal entities by June 27.

Bass and Newsom were also asked to provide “all records and communications including video and dispatch logs, regarding the source of weapons (including rocks and cinderblocks) used by rioters.”

The looming deadline arrives as the Department of Homeland Security said federal agents arrested 1,618 undocumented immigrants from the LA area between June 6 and 22.

While the public and often forceful arrests happened, an additional 787 people were arrested for assaulting a law enforcement official, obstruction or unlawful assembly, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told NBC News although there may be some overlap between the two groups as assault of an officer may occur during an immigration arrest.

In the letter, the committee chair noted that the congress has “broad authority” to investigate “any matter and at any time.”

While it’s not clear whether a subpoena was issued for the records, the congressional committee can hold noncompliant people – in this case, Newom and Bass – in contempt.

On Tuesday, House Democrats elected Rep. Robert Garcia, the former Long Beach mayor, as the new ranking member of the House Oversight Committee. While Garcia has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration and its immigration policies, it’s not clear yet how much influence Garcia will be able to exercise to shield his fellow Californians in the first few days of the new post.