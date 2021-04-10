City of Los Angeles

City of LA Opens Up COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments to Anyone of Age 16 and Over

The original date for this age group to be able to make appointments was set for April 15.

By Stephanie Lopez

The City of Los Angeles has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for anyone over the age of 16, five days ahead of its original planned date.

Councilmember Mike Bonin tweeted the news on Saturday evening.

The Los Angeles COVID-19 vaccine registration site now has an option for people 16+ to be able to simply make an appointment.

People age 16 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for people 18 and older.

Vaccine supplies could shrink when eligibility expands and sites may become congested making it harder to secure an appointment.

For more information on all three vaccines currently available click here.

