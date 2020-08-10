City of Moreno Valley to Give Away 175K Masks at Local Grocery Stores

The City of Moreno Valley is set to give away 175,000 masks beginning next week at participating grocery stores.

In a news release, the city said that the masks will also be handed out by police, fire, code enforcement and park ranger personnel at various city events as part of the "We've Got You Covered" program.

The stockpile of masks was secured by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and donated from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, government agencies, local businesses and other prominent organizations.

"I am glad that we can provide these free face coverings to residents through this program," he said. "As I have said since the start of this pandemic, proper handwashing, physical distancing and covering the face can significantly decrease our risk of infection."

To learn more about where the mask giveaways will happen, go to www.moval.org/gotyoucovered.