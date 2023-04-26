City of Pasadena Will Ban Gas-Power Leaf Blowers Starting April 28

A regulation in Pasadena banning gasoline-powered leaf blowers will go into effect next Friday, April 28.

City officials say they are prohibiting gas leaf blowers with the hope of improving the health of the community and the landscapers who use the tools.

Gasoline powered leaf blowers generate carbon dioxide emissions, contribute to smog and produce toxic fumes, city officials said.

This ban aims to improve air quality, public health, and noise pollution.

“This kind of equipment is not going to be able to be used as of Friday, but also in California, starting next year, they are going to ban the sale of blowers and other gasoline-powered garden equipment,” Israel said. del Toro of the Pasadena Planning Department.

To help gardeners with the acquisition of this type of equipment, the South Coast Air Quality Administration (AQMD) offers a Commercial Lawn and Garden Machinery Exchange, with rebates up to 85% of the cost of an electric leaf blower.

For more information on the program, click here.

Para información sobre el programa en Español, haga clic aquí.

Electric blowers can be used at the following times:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Use is prohibited Sundays.

To educate gardeners, the City of Pasadena is hosting a workshop on Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. There will be demonstrations on the use of electric blowers and how to obtain one with the program offered by the AQMD.

The event will be held at Brookside Park, located at 360 N Arroyo Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91103.