City Officials in Malibu Raise Concerns Over Illegally Parked RVs

RVs and vans parked illegally, day and night have become fixtures along the coast in Malibu.

The city and a homeless outreach program are teaming up and trying to curb the problem.

City leaders and Sheriff's Department officials say the vehicles cause problems with traffic and pedestrian safety along Pacific Coast Hwy.

A group called The People Concern has been sending outreach workers around offering medical care, mental health care, drug addiction services, anda safe place to park away from the coast.

"The people who are homeless are living in their RV and it's a comfortable situation," said Zack Coil from The People Concern. "They have some of their amenities available to them and so what we are trying to do is strike up a relationship with them, get to know them, and see if they have other needs."

In addition to the outreach, sheriff deputies have been on traffic duty citing more than a 100 illegal parked vehicles since mid-June.