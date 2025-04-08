Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta celebrated with city holiday

Civil rights activist and labor laws leader Dolores Huerta was honored by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday with a proclaimed holiday in her name on Thursday, March 10, for her life's work.

The 95-year-old attended the special session in person alongside her two daughters.

"When Coretta Scott King said, `We will never have peace in the world until women take power,' and to see all of you great supervisors here is showing that example to women,'' Huerta said, referring to the fact that all five county supervisors are women.

"Dolores, your life and legacy are an integral part of our collective history and resistance,'' Supervisor Hilda Solis, who introduced the motion. "I'm deeply honored to be a part of it, and in knowing you and serving alongside you as you mentored me and so many others.''

"Now more than ever, we honor Dolores Huerta for her work as one of the most influential labor activists of our time and celebrate her 95th birthday," Solis later said. "On this Dolores Huerta Day, may her legacy continue to light a fire in us all.''

Huerta garnered state recognition last year when In honor of her legacy, the acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis issued a proclamation declaring April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day. Gov. Newsom has also acknowledged her impact in previous years.

"A powerhouse for social justice, Dolores Huerta's legacy reminds us that one person's dedication can ignite a movement, transforming the lives of countless others," Kounalakis said at the time.

Dolores Huerta has fought tirelessly for those who didn’t have a voice to fight for themselves. Huerta led the farmworkers movement with activist Cesar Chavez and co-founded what is known as the “United Farm Workers of America”. She created the movement’s famous slogan, “Si Se Puede”, which inspired President Obama’s “Yes, we can” campaign. At 90 years old, she’s influenced people all over the world. But, in her life, Huerta says there were people who influenced her on her journey for justice.

Born into a family of activists, Huerta witnessed firsthand the struggles of farmworkers and the discrimination they faced after moving to California at age 3.

Her early exposure and own experiences of prejudice ignited a passion for equality that would define her life's work.

Huerta's legacy extends far beyond the grape fields where she rose to prominence alongside Cesar Chavez. As founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, to this day, she travels the nation advocating for equality and defending civil rights.