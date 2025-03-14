Claremont McKenna College on lockdown following a report of a possible shooter

Claremont McKenna College campus was on lockdown Thursday after a report of a possible shooter.

The school sent out a message just before 6 p.m. to staff and students about a "potential shooter" and advised them to stay away from the area.

"A potential threat on CMC's campus was reported to the Claremont Police Department. A shelter in place order has been issued while police and public safety ensure the campus is secure," wrote the college.

Newschopper4 captured a large police presence on the campus with assistance from a SWAT BearCat armored vehicle.

Several squad cars were spotted surrounding the Kravis Center building on campus. Students were also being cleared by law enforcement from Roberts Pavilion.

All classes for Pomona College were canceled due to police activity, the school announced.

This is a developing story, check back for details.