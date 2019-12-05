Sex Offender Accused of Making Sexual Comments to Child is Arrested

A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday for allegedly making inappropriate comments to a girl, and police circulated the man's booking photo and urged other possible victims to contact authorities.

Javier Sanchez, a 26-year-old transient, was booked on suspicion of annoying or molesting a minor and was held on $100,000 bail, said Claremont police Lt. Jason Walters.

Police were sent to Indian Hill Boulevard and First Street about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 27 "regarding the report of a male adult annoying a juvenile female," Walters said. "The victim stated that the male adult made inappropriate sexual comments to her. The suspect had left the area prior to the officers' arrival."

The girl described the man to officers, and they began their investigation, ultimately obtaining an arrest warrant, Walters said.

"Officers were familiar with a local transient who is also a registered sex offender and (who) matched the suspect description," the lieutenant said. "Officers met with the victim, who identified the sex offender as the suspect in the criminal case."

Sanchez was also arrested Nov. 21 for committing a lewd act at the Claremont library, according to Walters. Sanchez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 90 days, but was released after one day due to overcrowding in the county jail, the lieutenant said.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Sanchez, or who has any information related to the case, was urged to call investigators at 909-399-5411.