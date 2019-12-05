Sex Offender Accused of Making Sexual Comments to Child is Arrested

The man was also sentenced last month for committing a lewd act, but was released one day later due to overcrowding at the county jail.

By City News Service

141810855
Getty Images

A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday for allegedly making inappropriate comments to a girl, and police circulated the man's booking photo and urged other possible victims to contact authorities.

Javier Sanchez, a 26-year-old transient, was booked on suspicion of annoying or molesting a minor and was held on $100,000 bail, said Claremont police Lt. Jason Walters.

Police were sent to Indian Hill Boulevard and First Street about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 27 "regarding the report of a male adult annoying a juvenile female," Walters said. "The victim stated that the male adult made inappropriate sexual comments to her. The suspect had left the area prior to the officers' arrival."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAX 5 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

LAX 5 hours ago

Officials Investigate Latest Death at LAX

The girl described the man to officers, and they began their investigation, ultimately obtaining an arrest warrant, Walters said.

"Officers were familiar with a local transient who is also a registered sex offender and (who) matched the suspect description," the lieutenant said. "Officers met with the victim, who identified the sex offender as the suspect in the criminal case."

Sanchez was also arrested Nov. 21 for committing a lewd act at the Claremont library, according to Walters. Sanchez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 90 days, but was released after one day due to overcrowding in the county jail, the lieutenant said.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Sanchez, or who has any information related to the case, was urged to call investigators at 909-399-5411.

Copyright C
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us