Claremont's new bike lanes stir confusion for some drivers

New bike lanes on one of Claremont’s busiest streets are causing confusion for some drivers.

Motorists along Towne Avenue noticed new signage on the road and bright green markings meant for bicyclists. They’re meant to make the busy street safer for travelers on bikes and to promote eco-friendly modes of transportation, but some say they’re distracting and unclear.

“There’s solid green then there’s white lines that are broken and also, there are parts of the parkway that are sticking out onto the street, and you are wondering why that is,” said Pearl V., a Claremont resident.

The new lanes run from Foothill Boulevard to Base Line Road.

“I mean, it looks pretty but I don’t like it,” said Lisa Church, another Claremont resident.

The city acknowledged the confusion and said it’s working on reaching out to the public to educate them on what the markings mean.

“We have had a lot of questions about what this means, how am I supposed to interact with cyclists and so, we have been really educating and putting out information to our drivers,” said Beven Handel, a Claremont public information officer.

According to the city, the markings mean:

Solid green and solid white lines – Bicyclists have the right of way; Drivers can cross only to enter a driveway.

Solid green and dashed white lines – Bicyclists have the right of way; Drivers can cross once it’s safe.

Dashed green – Vehicles and bicycles can cross paths; Drivers must yield to bicyclists.

“The green is something newer that drivers may not be used to,” Handel said. “All it is a way for us to heighten the visibility of bike lanes and to remind drivers that these are areas where they might come into contact with cyclists and to be extra vigilant.”

While some have expressed frustration over the new lanes, others who support the initiative said it’s a step in the right direction.

“They don't bother me that much; I think that they're good for people,” said Steve Merrick, who lives in Claremont. “I think it's something that is necessary for people that ride bikes and don’t have cars.”

The city said as part of its outreach effort, it plans to send a guide with information to all Claremont residents on how to maneuver the lanes.