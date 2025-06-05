Classes canceled at Campbell Hall after student dies in car accident

Classes were canceled Thursday at Campbell Hall school in Studio City as the campus community copes with the death of a 15-year-old student who was pinned between two vehicles in the school's parking lot.

The boy was struck around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Episcopal school in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The teen was taken to a hospital in grave condition, accompanied by his father -- who is believed to have been in the parking lot to pick up his son when the accident occurred.

The teen died at the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the boy was pinned while trying to walk between a Rivian SUV and another vehicle.

“The vehicle that the student walked in between moved forward," LAPD Lt. Matthew Bielski told reporters Wednesday afternoon, adding that it remained unclear why the SUV moved forward and hit the student.

Bielski said the “unfortunate incident” was believed to have just been an accident, and no citations were issued.

Another teenage boy, who is not believed to be related to the boy who was killed, later reported unspecified minor injuries following the collision, Humphrey said. He was evaluated at the scene but was not taken to a hospital.

Four other people -- identified only as two minors and three adults -- also were examined for unspecified non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be three vehicles that had collided in the parking lot, and a canopy was erected in the space between two of the vehicles, where the teen was struck.

The Mayor's Crisis Response Team responded to the school to offer support and recovery assistance to witnesses and others. Members of the team also responded to the hospital where the teen died.

Campbell Hall administrators sent a letter to parents notifying them that the school would be closed on Thursday. However, grief counselors were being made available to students and families from 10 a.m. to noon at the school's gym.