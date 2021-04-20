Some luxury and classic car owners in Southern California said they are owed tens of thousands of dollars from a dealership that they trusted to sell their cars on consignment.

The claims regarding CNC Motors have led to investigations into the Upland dealership by the California Department of Motor Vehicles and police.

Joe Parenzuela is one of the clients seeking answers from the dealership. He worked with CNC Motors to sell his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS and dropped the car off about a year ago to sell on consignment.

He said he never received a check for the sale and has no idea what happened to the classic car.

“He told me it had been sold, and I would be getting a check the following week,” said Parenzuela.

That was in early January.

“He won’t answer text, calls, nothing,” Parenzuela said. “He gave me a check a month ago, for $50,000, but I went to cash it. It bounced. It was no good

Client Ed Tarandek said he expected to receive about $60,000 for the sale of his car, a 1961 Chevy Corvette.

“They told me the funds weren’t ready, and whoever told me that I could pick it up that day was wrong,” he told NBCLA.

NBCLA reached out to the business owner for comment, but did not receive a response. Employees at the business told NBCLA they could not comment.

The DMV confirmed it is investigating the claims against CNC Motors.

Upland Police provided the following statement: “We are aware and have been involved with the investigation of the CNC Motors case. As with any investigation, we cannot provide details while the case is still ongoing. We must protect the integrity of our investigations, even if it means accepting unwarranted criticism the false perception that we aren’t doing anything.”