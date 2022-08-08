Ventura

Man Killed at Pearl Harbor Was Navy Sailor From Ventura

Claude Ralph Garcia was described as the first resident of Ventura to be killed in World War II, the Ventura County Star said.

By Associated Press

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California.

Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported Sunday.

News accounts at the time described Garcia as the first resident of Ventura to be killed in World War II, the Star said.

Relevant

Veterans Jul 6

101-Year-Old WWII Veteran From Orange Shares What Keeps Him Feeling Young

World War II Jul 3

Last WWII Medal of Honor Recipient to Lie in Honor at US Capitol

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Garcia had been one of more than 72,000 service members unaccounted for since the war. The military’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has been using new DNA technology to identify them.

Garcia was a member of the 1933 graduating class of Ventura High School who attended community college prior to joining the Navy, according to the Star.

He was assigned to the USS West Virginia, one of 21 ships sunk or damaged at Pearl Harbor. Garcia's remains had been buried in a grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VenturaPearl HarborWorld War II
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us