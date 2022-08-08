6 Tiny Cat Breeds That Are Hard to Resist Published 1 hour ago • Updated 59 mins ago These six tiny cat breeds pack a lot of personality into kitten-sized packages and weigh no more than 10 pounds. 6 photos 1/6 Getty Images Quiet and friendly, the Scottish fold cat weighs about 9 pounds and needs only a moderate amount of attention. These cats are generally healthy and make great family pets. 2/6 Getty Images At just 6 pounds, the Cornish rex cat is one of the tiniest breeds. These cats are quiet, low maintenance and good with people. They live to be about 12 years old. 3/6 Getty Images The Singapura cat is a quiet, playful breed that needs lots of attention. These cats weigh about 6 pounds and live an average of 13 years. 4/6 Getty Images Adult American curl cats weigh no more than 10 pounds. These cats, named for the distinctive shape of their ears, enjoy lots of activity and attention. 5/6 Getty Images The Devon rex cat weighs between 8 and 10 pounds and lives for about 13 years. This friendly, lively breed requires regular grooming and lots of attention. 6/6 Getty Images Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. These small felines weigh between 6-9 pounds. And while considered a "dwarf" cat breed, munchkin cats fit all other size indicators of a normal adult-sized cat, except for their legs. This article tagged under: Catsclear the shelterspetscat breeds More Photo Galleries 9 Hypoallergenic Cat Breeds That Won't Make You Sneeze Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee