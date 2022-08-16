Adopt Your Furry Best Friend at Special NBC4 Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Events in Pasadena and Pomona

NBC4's annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign is taking place throughout August 2022 with nearly 80 shelters and rescue organizations participating to help ease the overcrowding of animals at shelters and raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption. Several shelters are hosting family-friendly adoption events during Clear the Shelters, including two special NBC4 Clear the Shelters adoption events sponsored locally by Subaru:

Pasadana Humane - On Saturday, August 20, the shelter is hosting a Clear the Shelters adoption event sponsored by Subaru from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter is waiving adoption fees for all dogs, cats and other critters that day. Adoptions include spay/neuter services, micro-chipping and vaccines; no appointments necessary for this event. Pasadena Humane is located at 361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105.

Inland Valley Humane Society - On Saturday, August 27, IVHS is hosting its Clear the Shelters event sponsored by Subaru from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All adoptions include spay/neuter, first set of vaccination, de-worming, micro-chipping and limited healthcare services. The shelter is waiving adoption fees on this day and for the entire month of August. Visit IVHS at 500 Humane Way, Pomona, CA 91766.

To learn more about Clear the Shelters, visit www.nbcla.com/cleartheshelters.

