Amputee and Three-Legged Rescue Dog's Special Bond

If friendships are based on what we have in common, then Dane Orozco knew right away he had a friend in Kane.

By Jonathan Gonzalez

A man from Walnut felt an instant bond the moment he saw a three-legged German shepherd at an animal shelter.

“I felt that instant connection with him. Look at him, he's perfect,” Orozco said, laughing.

Orozco saw perfection where others saw imperfection.

He noticed right away that Kane was missing a leg when he adopted him last month.

“I just had to get him. I know the feeling of being passed over because of this.”

Orozco also knows the feeling of living without one leg himself.

“We both have our right legs amputated,” Orozco said.

For Kane, it's been just months since he was hit by a car as a stray.

“He runs like he has all four legs sometimes,” he added.

It's been four tough years since Orozco lost his leg to an infection.

“I deal with a lot of depression, so my boss was like, what do you like? What would make you happy? I said, ‘I always had dogs, but I haven't had a dog in a long time.’”

That same day in July, he found himself at the Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona.

That is where he found himself one gentle German shepherd.

“The shelter staff walked me around, and as soon as I saw him, I fell in love with him,” he said.

That love was showcased in a video seen and shared millions of times online.

“I never thought it was going to become a thing,” Orozco said.

The two are so attached, Orozco has even made Kane his newest co-worker.

“He's my shadow, so even at work when things get tough, I can reach over, and he'll be there.”

It's that kind of friendship you get from adopting a pet that leads to that question, who rescued who?

For Orozco and Kane... it's easy to see the answer.

“Regardless of leg or no leg. Huh, Kane?”

