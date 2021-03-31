Off-Duty Firefighter Removes 15,000 Bees From Car in New Mexico

An off-duty firefighter in New Mexico responded to a "bee-zare" incident on Sunday: a massive swarm of bees had overtaken someone's car.

Authorities arrived at a grocery store parking lot in Las Cruces, New Mexico, around 4 p.m. Sunday to find a car infested with an estimated 15,000 bees, according to the fire department's Facebook page.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The owner of the car had reportedly returned from shopping, placed groceries in his vehicle and started to drive off before noticing the swarm, which firefighters believe entered the car through an open window, in the backseat.

Las Cruces Fire Department

After officials sealed off the area, they called in off-duty firefighter Jesse Johnson, who is a beekeeper in his spare time.

Johnson arrived with a hive kit, lemongrass oil, gloves and proper attire, and he was able to remove the bees and relocate them to his own property, the fire department said. The process took about two hours.

A security guard at the Albertson's grocery store was stung, but no major injuries were reported, the fire department said.