Off-Duty Firefighter Removes 15,000 Bees From Car in New Mexico

An off-duty firefighter and beekeeper was able to safely relocate the bees to his property

By Sophie Reardon

Las Cruces Fire Department firefighter Jesse Johnson clears an estimated 15,000 bees from a parked car in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on March 28, 2021.
Las Cruces Fire Department

An off-duty firefighter in New Mexico responded to a "bee-zare" incident on Sunday: a massive swarm of bees had overtaken someone's car.

Authorities arrived at a grocery store parking lot in Las Cruces, New Mexico, around 4 p.m. Sunday to find a car infested with an estimated 15,000 bees, according to the fire department's Facebook page.

The owner of the car had reportedly returned from shopping, placed groceries in his vehicle and started to drive off before noticing the swarm, which firefighters believe entered the car through an open window, in the backseat.

Las Cruces Fire Department firefighter Jesse Johnson clears an estimated 15,000 bees from a parked car in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on March 28, 2021.
Las Cruces Fire Department
Las Cruces Fire Department firefighter Jesse Johnson clears an estimated 15,000 bees from a parked car in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on March 28, 2021.

After officials sealed off the area, they called in off-duty firefighter Jesse Johnson, who is a beekeeper in his spare time.

Johnson arrived with a hive kit, lemongrass oil, gloves and proper attire, and he was able to remove the bees and relocate them to his own property, the fire department said. The process took about two hours.

A security guard at the Albertson's grocery store was stung, but no major injuries were reported, the fire department said.

