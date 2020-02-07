Baloo is a Sweet Senior Dog Who Makes the Perfect Comfy Couch Partner

Baloo doesn't ask for much -- a meal, routine walks, a comfy bed or couch and someone who wants to make the most of this lovable dog's senior years.

This 10-year-old, 75-pound pooch has been at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace for more than two years. During that time, he warmed up to staff members, who say he'd make the perfect TV binge-watching partner.

He'd likely do well in a home with an adult and no other pets.

Here's how to meet Baloo.

Contact

Misty Espinoza, Marketing & Comm, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Phone: 424-384-1806 or mespinoza@annenbergpetspace.org.