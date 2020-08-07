Clear the Shelters: Brother and Sister Pups Looking for Fur-Ever Home

Kempo and Pace are our pets of the week for Aug. 7.
If you're debating between a big dog and a little dog, we have the perfect pair for you! This brother and sister duo were surrendered together after their owners moved to a location that does not allow pets.
A spokesman for Ventura County Animal Services says they must be adopted together as a "bonded pair."
The dogs, both seniors, are described as mellow in nature.
Interested in adopting Kempo and Pace? You can schedule an adoption appointment here.