Dog that recovered from shooting is now ready for fur-ever home: Inland Valley Humane Society

A dog that was found shot on his leg and has since recovered is urgently looking for his fur-ever family as the shelter overseeing him reaches overcapacity.

Charlie, a 1-year-old Labrador/pit bull mix, is ready to be adopted into a loving and responsible household, according to the Inland Valley Humane Society (IVHS). The animal shelter describes him as a “happy young boy” with a lot of love to give and a personality that’s outgoing and social.

The pooch has been at the shelter for half a year and despite the happy attitude he has now, he previously experienced rough conditions.

“Charlie came to our shelter approximately six months ago. He’s only a year old and in his short life, he has already suffered a lot,” said Erika Reynoso, and animal control officer at IVHS. “When we found him, he had been shot. Due to the overcapacity at the shelter, it is very important that Charlie finds his forever home as soon as possible.”

Could he be the one for you? Prospective pet parents should know Charlie is potty, leash and kennel trained. He also knows basic commands that include sit, stay and heel.

The adoption fee for Charlie has been waived and the shelter will provide food and supplies for him. Anyone interested in welcoming the pooch into their family can click here for more information.

