clear the shelters

Dog that recovered from shooting is now ready for fur-ever home: Inland Valley Humane Society

Charlie was found in Ontario back in February with a bullet in his leg

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dog that was found shot on his leg and has since recovered is urgently looking for his fur-ever family as the shelter overseeing him reaches overcapacity.

Charlie, a 1-year-old Labrador/pit bull mix, is ready to be adopted into a loving and responsible household, according to the Inland Valley Humane Society (IVHS). The animal shelter describes him as a “happy young boy” with a lot of love to give and a personality that’s outgoing and social.

Clear the Shelters

clear the shelters Jul 31

NBC4 AND TELEMUNDO 52's CLEAR THE SHELTERS™ PET ADOPTION & DONATION CAMPAIGN RETURNS THIS AUGUST

clear the shelters 21 hours ago

Surrendered dogs at Pasadena Humane Society in need of a loving home

The pooch has been at the shelter for half a year and despite the happy attitude he has now, he previously experienced rough conditions.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Charlie came to our shelter approximately six months ago. He’s only a year old and in his short life, he has already suffered a lot,” said Erika Reynoso, and animal control officer at IVHS. “When we found him, he had been shot. Due to the overcapacity at the shelter, it is very important that Charlie finds his forever home as soon as possible.”

Could he be the one for you? Prospective pet parents should know Charlie is potty, leash and kennel trained. He also knows basic commands that include sit, stay and heel.

The adoption fee for Charlie has been waived and the shelter will provide food and supplies for him. Anyone interested in welcoming the pooch into their family can click here for more information.

To learn more about pet adoption, visit NBCLA's Clear the Shelters page.

The Western Riverside County animal Shelter has roughly 400 cats and dogs that desperately need a home. People can help provide forever families as part of NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Clear the Shelters campaign. Tony Shin reports Aug. 3, 2023.

This article tagged under:

clear the sheltersanimalspetsanimal adoptioninland valley
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us