Glen Powell says his rescue dog is ‘greatest addition' to his life. What to know about Brisket

Glen Powell may be the star of “Twisters,” but his dog, Brisket, has stolen the show.

Brisket attended the U.S. premiere of “Twisters” alongside the “Hit Man” actor on July 11, and has become an internet sensation.

In July 2023, Powell announced on Instagram that he had adopted Brisket from the Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles. He playfully referred to Brisket as “1.5 pounds of raw power.”

“It’s a ruff world out there, so I thought it was about time I hire a proper bodyguard,” Powell wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to tackle all the adventures of life with this guy!”

Since then, Brisket has made frequent appearances on Powell’s Instagram — and even on his own account, @hotbrisket.

Continue reading to learn more about the pup that made Glen Powell a dog dad.

Glen Powell talks about his first tornado experience being mentioned in the film "Twisters," almost getting arrested after the Texas Longhorns won the national championship in 2005 and his parents making cameos in his movies.

Glen Powell adopted Brisket when he was ‘going through a breakup’

During a July 17 appearance on TODAY, Powell revealed that he adopted Brisket when he was “going through a breakup.”

“I remember sitting in a café in Enid, Oklahoma,” he recounted to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb. “And I was like, ‘You know what? I need to be a dog dad.’”

“He’s been the greatest addition to my life ever,” he added.

In a July 15 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Powell said he had been following dog adoption and rescue accounts on Instagram. It was there that he stumbled upon a photo of Brisket.

Desperate to adopt the pup, Powell begged his friends to vouch for him during the adoption process.

“I literally messaged, saying, ‘Please put in a good word for me,’” he shared with EW. “I sent them a heartbreakingly depressing video of me why I needed this dog.”

Soon after, Powell traveled to Los Angeles in the middle of filming “Twisters” to collect Brisket.

“Everybody knew how excited I was,” Powell said of the film’s cast and crew. “I was like, ‘Guys, I’m going to pick him up!’”

Brisket was a ‘set mascot’ on ‘Twisters’

Powell returned to the set of “Twisters” with Brisket in tow.

Brisket became “sort of a set mascot” while working on the film, as Powell expressed to EW in his July 2024 interview.

“I felt like literally a new father, where I wasn’t sleeping while shooting this movie,” he said. “But Brisket would just kick it with every department head, and he would sit in my chair and just sleep.”

Powell even shared pictures on Instagram of Brisket on the set of “Twisters,” dubbing him “the Lassie of his generation.”

The “Anyone But You” star also shared with EW that he considers Brisket “the best special feature of ‘Twisters.’”

“Sets can be very lonely places,” Powell said. “And it’s interesting when you see a dog that’s filling you up with love, how it brings a cast together even more.

“There’s something wonderful about animals, about how they can bring our walls down a bit and expedite friendships and things like that,” he continued. “So, yeah, Brisket’s been amazing.”

At just 1 years old, Brisket is a cover star

Brisket’s most recent adventure involved joining Powell on the set of Entertainment Weekly’s “Twisters” cover shoot, where he also enjoyed some time in front of the camera.

During his July 17 visit to TODAY, Powell shared that Brisket became a cover star when his “Twisters” co-star, Daisy Edgar-Jones, was late to set due to a wardrobe malfunction.

“I just had my dog on set with me, and they said, ‘Can we do a test?’ You know, like, a camera test,” Powell said. “So, I just picked up Brisket, and this just happened to be the camera test for the shoot.”

TODAY’s Hoda chimed in, “Wait, and that’s what they used?”

“That’s what they used,” Powell responded, laughing.

“This was just me just joking around with Brisket. I just happened to have Brisket with me, and now he’s on the cover of Entertainment Weekly,” he concluded.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: