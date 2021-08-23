Help Clear the Shelters at the Pasadena Humane and Welcome a Furry Friend Into Your Home

Meet Chester, a 6-year-old cocker spaniel, Clint, a 4-week-old guinea pig, and Beans, a 10-year-old chihuahua/beagle mix.

All of these furry friends are hoping to become someone’s new family member.

Dia DuVernet is President & CEO of Pasadena Humane, which is one of nearly 70 locations participating in Clear the Shelters.

“This coming Saturday, we’re so excited to have a live adoption event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. here at Pasadena Humane. Look online, do your research before you come, figure out what type of pet would be a good match for your family and then be open to meeting your match when you get here because just like people, pets have their own personalities.”

For the next month, NBC4 and Telemundo are sponsoring Clear the Shelters, with the goal of finding loving homes for thousands of pets.

“Think about age. A lot of people are attracted to kittens and puppies even though they require a lot of patience and energy to train, but we have lots of adult animals.”

Adult animals, like 10-year-old Beans, qualify for Pasadena’s Seniors for Seniors Program. If you’re at least 60 years old, adopting a senior pet is free!

All animals up for adoption will be spayed, neutered, and microchipped.

This little guy underscores the importance of microchipping your pets. He was found wandering the streets of Arcadia but since he’s not microchipped, they can’t find his family, and clearly he’s a well-loved dog.

Since it’s kitten season, there are plenty to choose from, along with older felines waiting to make a move out of the shelter and into your heart and home.