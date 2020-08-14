Before and After: Joker Is Ready for a New Home After an Amazing Transformation

Joker and Peanut are the Pets of the Week for Friday Aug. 14.

About Joker

What a difference a day at the groomer made for Joker.

This 7-year-old stray dog was a found covered in ticks and matted fur. No wonder he seemed a little down.

But look at Joker now.

After some love, care, grooming and a chicken breast from El Pollo Loco, Joker is ready for a new home.

ID: A1948314

About Peanut

Peanut is also available for adoption. He is 4 years old and a bundle of energy and joy.

Peanut has an ID microchip, but his previous owners never called for him.

ID: A1947618

Click here to contact the Pet Foundation for details about adopting Peanut or Joker.

Our radio partner KFI has teamed up with us for its Pet of the Day, visit the website here for more information.