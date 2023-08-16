More than a dozen puppies ready for adoption after owner left them in car to gamble

More than a dozen dogs that were left in a car while their owner gambled at a casino are now searching for their fur-ever homes after they were surrendered to an animal welfare nonprofit.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is looking to get 15 new dogs adopted into loving and responsible homes.

“They are ready to go home today” said Ana Bustilloz, Director of Communication for the spcaLA.

The organization said the group of dogs arrived at the shelter Sunday evening after they were left in a car. Luckily, someone saw the dogs and called for help. It is unclear if the dog's owner will face charges.

“What they said was they were unhoused," Bustilloz said. "The dogs were spayed and neutered and the dogs had been breeding and creating more. Now, we have 15 more available for adoption."

Most of the dogs are puppies and have each received a medical exam, shots and will be spayed or neutered before they are adopted.

The staff at the Hawthorne animal shelter on Yukon Ave and El Segundo say the dogs are terrier and chihuahua mixes. There are 10 males and five female dogs eligible for adoption.

They arrived at a time when the shelter is already near capacity.

”We have 60 percent more animals now than last year and we are anxiously waiting for adopters," Bustilloz said. "We always ask them -- is this the right time to adopt?" All of our adopters need to fill out an application. If you are a renter, we need to verify that you can have pets.”

After a few questions to verify you and the pet are a match - the adoption will be complete. It's a process this group hopes to land soon.

Fees are waived Tuesday through Sunday. Prospective pet parents can also check out the spcaLA website for the complete list of dogs and carts available for adoption.

To learn more about pet adoption, visit NBCLA's Clear the Shelters page.