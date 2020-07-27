Here's How You Can Adopt a Pet During the Clear the Shelters Campaign

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 announced the return of their successful Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption drive from August 1-31, 2020. The virtual campaign will raise awareness about the importance of pet adoptions while practicing safe social distancing measures and feature online platforms to make it easy for people to adopt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2015, the Clear The Shelters campaign, powered by NBC and Telemundo owned television stations, has helped more than 410,000 pets find forever homes. In 2019, more than 17,000 pets were adopted in Southern California alone, helping at least one hundred over-crowded shelters and rescue groups locally.

“This year presents an increased demand on local animal shelters and families seeking pet companions,” said NBC4 President and General Manager Steve Carlston. “NBC4 is committed more than ever to offer the community support and find forever homes for thousands of pets.”

“Through the power of technology and to maintain safe social distancing practices, we are proud to bring back the campaign for the sixth year and offer families the opportunity to find their pet and navigate the adoption process with a participating shelter virtually,” Celia Chavez, President and General Manager, Telemundo 52.

Throughout August, both stations will feature animal-related news stories to further raise awareness about the importance of pet adoptions, fostering pets, and other ways to support local animal shelters in Southern California.

To ensure public safety, this year’s campaign encourages the public to plan their pet adoptions online. Most shelters have eliminated walk-ins and require appointments in advance, while others have specific procedures in place on their websites. To help families plan, please call your local participating shelter for details before visiting.

As part of the Clear the Shelters campaign, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 have teamed up with WeRescue and 24PetWatch to offer viewers the ability to search adoptable pets, connect with a local shelter and submit adoption applications online. Also, individuals interested in donating to a shelter or rescue organization can visit GreaterGood.org’s Clear The Shelters site at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

Visit www.NBCLA.com/CleartheShelters and www.Telemundo52.com/desocuparlosalbergues to find a participating shelter and follow @NBCLA and @Telemundo52 on social media using hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.