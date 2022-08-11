NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Help Pay Adoption Fees at spcaLA in Long Beach and Hawthorne during Clear the Shelters

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters partner spcaLA is offering a special Clear the Shelters $25 adoption fee from August 12-21 at its Hawthorne and Long Beach shelters. And it gets better: NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will pay the $25 adoption fee for the first 50 adoptions at those locations starting on August 12. It couldn’t be a better time to adopt your new furry best friend.

Visit spcala.com to view available pets and plan your visit in advance. You can save time by filling out an application online at spcaLA.com/adopt (keep in mind, an application does not guarantee or “reserve” an animal). Shelter addresses are:

spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center: 7700 East Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90815



spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center: 12910 Yukon Ave., Hawthorne, CA 90250

For those unable to adopt, you can support spcaLA by donating online to help care for the animals - click here to donate to spcaLA and here to find other local shelters to support.

To learn more about the 8th annual NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters adopt and donate campaign, visit nbcla.com/cleartheshelters and search a participating animal shelter near you to adopt throughout the month of August 2022, where many are also offering a wide range of adoption fee specials.