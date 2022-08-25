clear the shelters

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Pay Adoption Fees in Riverside to Help Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters partner Mary S. Roberts Adoption Center is offering a special Clear the Shelters $20 adoption fee on Saturday, August 27 at 6165 Industrial Ave. in Riverside. And it gets better: NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will pay the $20 adoption fee for the first 50 adoptions at this location starting on that day.

It couldn’t be a better time to adopt your new furry best friend. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, initial vaccinations and micro-chipping. Visit petsadoption.org to view available pets and plan your visit in advance. The adoption center is open every day from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. (closed Tuesdays).

For those unable to adopt at this time, you can make a donation to Mary S. Roberts Adoption Center here or to other shelters and rescue groups at www.clearthesheltersfund.org.

To learn more about NBC4 and Telemundo 52's eighth annual Clear the Shelters adopt and donate campaign, visit nbcla.com/cleartheshelters

