NBC4 and TELEMUNDO 52's Clear The Shelters “Adopt and Donate” Campaign Returns Aug. 23 to Sept. 19

NBC4/KNBC and Telemundo 52/KVEA are kicking off their highly anticipated Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption and donation drive. This is the seventh consecutive year both stations have harnessed the power of television and their multiple digital platforms to raise awareness about pet adoptions at local animal shelters and rescue organizations in Southern California. More than 70 city and county shelters as well as nonprofit rescue organizations are participating, many offering a range of discounted adoption fees and incentives throughout the month-long campaign.

In addition, Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities to help provide food, supplies and medical care to tens of thousands of shelter pets. Viewers can donate to a participating shelter or rescue group by visiting the donation site at Clearthesheltersfund.org. Clear The Shelters partner iHeartDogs will again donate needed pet supplies to select shelters.

“The past year brought extraordinary challenges on our communities and the pressure on local animal shelters was no exception,” said NBC4 President and General Manager Steve Carlston. “Thanks to the station’s steadfast commitment to easing animal overpopulation in shelters and in neighborhoods throughout the Southland, Clear The Shelters continues to place tens of thousands of pets in forever homes.”

“We are proud to bring back our pet adoption initiative for the seventh consecutive year and continue efforts to build support for local animal shelters and rescues, and help place pets with their forever families,” said Celia Chavez, Telemundo 52 President and General Manager.

Hill's Pet Nutrition is returning as the national sponsor, and Subaru is this year’s local sponsor.

“Subaru is thrilled to be part of NBC4’s Clear The Shelters adoption drive to ensure thousands of pets in Southern California are placed in loving, forever homes,” said Eric Park, Subaru Marketing Manager for the LA Zone. “Subaru is more than a car company. We believe that all pets deserve a loving home, and through our Love Promise, we are committed to helping as many animals as possible and supporting hundreds of shelters across the country.”

To continue to maintain safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the 2021 campaign through a partnership with WeRescue to enable the public to locate adoptable pets, submit adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters through its app. People are also encouraged to check with local participating shelters before visiting since many require appointments.

Tune in to NBC4 daily throughout the campaign with updated reports and exclusive stories beginning with Today in LA from 4-7 a.m. featuring Pet of the Week on Fridays followed by the newscasts at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m. In addition, the station will feature content on the NBCLA app and OTT platforms including “The Rundown” every day.

Audiences can tune-in to Telemundo 52 throughout the campaign for pet-related stories and coverage across its Noticiero Telemundo 52 newscasts at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 12 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and during the station’s lifestyle and entertainment show Acceso Total, which airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, including an interactive map of participating shelter and rescue locations, visit NBCLA.com/CleartheShelters and Telemundo52.com/desocuparlosalbergues.

Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCLA and @Telemundo52 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.