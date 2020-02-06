Animal Rescue

21 Neglected and Sick Dogs Ate Small Tree Branches to Stay Alive at Ontario Home

Neighbors reported deplorable conditions and an awful stench at the home

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Nearly two dozen neglected and sick dogs found at an Ontario home without food or clean water were rescued Wednesday after complaints from neighbors.

The malnourished dogs, mostly retrievers and spaniels, were relying on small tree branches for food, according to the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA (IVHS). They range in age from 1 to 13 years.

Neighbors said the dogs were living in deplorable conditions, adding that a stench was coming from the San Bernardino County home. IVHS and Ontario police found 21 dogs on the property.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Animal Rescue 50 mins ago

21 Dogs Were Rescued From Deplorable Conditions at an Ontario Home

Broadway in Hollywood 56 mins ago

You Can-Can See ‘Moulin Rouge’ in SoCal

The owner surrendered all animals to authorities.

The dogs will be examined by veterinarians and receive medical care. They will be available for adoption after they're assessed and treated.

This article tagged under:

Animal RescueOntarioanimal adoptiondogs
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us