There is a lot to love about Oscar.

The big-hearted Anatolian shepherd has stolen hearts ever since he arrived at the shelter in November.

Found near a school, this sweet and lovable dog came in as a stray. He's about 3 to 5 years old and ready to meet you at the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA.

ID: A486792

Phone: 626-792-7151