Ou La La is a miniature Pinscher mix looking for a caring place to call home.

This 10-year-old spayed female offers a lot to love. The shelter says she needs some monitoring when it comes to her diet -- her previous owner as a little too generous. Regular walks would help her maintain a healthy weight.

Here's what to know if you're interested in meeting Ou La La.

Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA

626-792-7151

ID: A487301