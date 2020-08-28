clear the shelters

Pet of the Week: Meet Spike

Spike is the Clear the Shelters Pets of the Week for Friday Aug. 28, 2020.

The 2-year-old tan chihuahua came into OC Animal Care a little shy, but the staff has been working with him and they say he's a "sweet" pup.

Our radio partner KFI has teamed up with us for its Pet of the Day, visit the website here for more information.

He loves treats, according to the staff. "He's just looking for someone to hang out with on the couch and enjoy some shows."

Here is Spike's ID number and more information if you're interested in giving him a forever home:

Spike: A1691032

