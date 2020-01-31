clear the shelters

These Two Adorable Pups Are Looking for a Fur-Ever Family

Sombre is available for adoption at the East Valley Animal Shelter

Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A

Zoe and Silver, both 2-months-old, are looking for a fur-ever family.

Their litter of 6 was found with no mother and brought into the Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

The pups were too young to be on their own and needed foster care to give them the extra TLC they needed to prepare them to be independent. Fosters help orphaned puppies like Zoe, Silver, and their siblings survive.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Star Wars Sip 1 hour ago

Disneyland’s Spicy Milk Is Out of This Galaxy

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

Danny Trejo Honored at City Hall for Community Service

If you're interested in adopting Zoe or Silver or fostering an animal, click here.

This article tagged under:

clear the shelters
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us