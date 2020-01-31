These Two Adorable Pups Are Looking for a Fur-Ever Family

Zoe and Silver, both 2-months-old, are looking for a fur-ever family.

Their litter of 6 was found with no mother and brought into the Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A.

The pups were too young to be on their own and needed foster care to give them the extra TLC they needed to prepare them to be independent. Fosters help orphaned puppies like Zoe, Silver, and their siblings survive.

If you're interested in adopting Zoe or Silver or fostering an animal, click here.