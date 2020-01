You'll know when Twinkie is having a good time.

This playful rabbit with luxurious plush fur doesn't hold back. She frolics in her play pen and even throws her food dish in the air in celebration.

She's a beautiful bunny whose joyful personality will light up your home.

Here's how to meet Twinkie.

ID: A488539

Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA

361 S. Raymond Ave, Pasadena 91105

626-792-7151, Extension 113