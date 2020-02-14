21 Dogs Were Rescued in Ontario, and Just One is Still Looking for a New Home

Looking for a sweetheart on Valentine's Day?

Valentina is one of 21 dogs rescued in February by the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA from a home in Ontario. She is the last of the rescued dogs who remains at the shelter.

Valentina has been through a lot in her 7 years, so it's time for her to find a loving and caring home.

Without food and clean water, nearly two dozen dogs ate small tree branches to stay alive at an Ontario home.

Valentina and the other rescued dogs were found in dismal conditions at the home. The dogs, mostly retrievers and spaniels, were relying on small tree branches for food, according to the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA (IVHS).

The owner surrendered all animals to authorities. The dogs were examined by veterinarians and received medical care.

Now, Valentina is eating well and gaining weight. She's a little shy at first but has a curious streak and a lot of love to give once she warms up to you.

Click here to contact the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA about Valentina.